Supreme’s Latest Buzzy Collab Includes ’90s Velour Tracksuits

Supreme and Lacoste are back at it again.

Although no sneakers are included in this lineup, there’s plenty of apparel coming to pair with your favorite silhouettes. The streetwear brand and French heritage clothier have joined forces for the second time to design a new collection in spring-ready hues, featuring wool varsity jackets, matching velour tracksuits, trendy fanny packs and even a reworked iteration of Lacoste’s classic polo shirt — all accompanied with the famed crocodile logo and Supreme’s signature branding.

Rounding out the ’90s-inspired capsule are hooded and crewneck sweatshirts, sweatshorts, nylon anoraks and track pants with reflective patterns, bucket hats, twill caps and shoulder bags in an array of bright and pastel colors.

The collection hits select Supreme stores worldwide on April 19 and Lacoste.com starting April 20. (It’s the first time Lacoste is selling its Supreme-collaborated capsule on its website.) Known for its tough-to-cop releases, wrap-around-the-block wait lines and buzzy collaborations, Supreme’s latest joint capsule is sure to sell out quickly.

See the campaign imagery and every piece from the collab here.

