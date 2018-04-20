Ikea Appeals to Sneakerheads With Slick Storage Solutions That Show Off Your Shoes

With the launch of their latest collaboration, the Stampd x Ikea Spänst collection, the Swedish retailer is appealing to a different group of consumers, sneakerheads.
Ikea designer Maja Ganszyniec collaborated with Chris Stamp, the fashion designer behind the streetwear brand Stampd, to create a 25-piece capsule collection comprising homeware, furniture and wearables, which are featured in muted monochrome shades that the label embraces.
The collection was designed to court the active urbanite, as shown by the inclusion of a skateboard, an indoor basketball hoop and a water bottle in the assortment. Ikea described the Spänst target demographic as “young, aesthetically conscious consumers living active urban lifestyles.”
Several furniture pieces, such as a sleek black shoe rack and clear plastic bins, were created to provide a cool, aesthetically pleasing way for sneakerheads to place and display their beloved sneakers.
Stamp’s collaborative designs include clean black and white hoodies, T-shirts, duffle bags and hats, priced from $6.99 to $24.99. It marks Ikea’s first venture into streetwear-centric looks.
Stamp said in a statement: “As a fashion designer, I know that people want to show other people their clothes, shoes and accessories. Why spend a lot on a pair of sneakers and hide them in the closet?”
The collection debuted this week at the Burbank, Calif., Ikea outpost and will be available in all Ikea stores in May.
In 2016, Stamp collaborated with Puma on a sneaker collection.
