Ikea Appeals to Sneakerheads With Slick Storage Solutions That Show Off Your Shoes

With the launch of their latest collaboration, the Stampd x Ikea Spänst collection, the Swedish retailer is appealing to a different group of consumers, sneakerheads.

Ikea designer Maja Ganszyniec collaborated with Chris Stamp, the fashion designer behind the streetwear brand Stampd, to create a 25-piece capsule collection comprising homeware, furniture and wearables, which are featured in muted monochrome shades that the label embraces.

Ikea x Chris Stamp CREDIT: Courtesy

The collection was designed to court the active urbanite, as shown by the inclusion of a skateboard, an indoor basketball hoop and a water bottle in the assortment. Ikea described the Spänst target demographic as “young, aesthetically conscious consumers living active urban lifestyles.”

Several furniture pieces, such as a sleek black shoe rack and clear plastic bins, were created to provide a cool, aesthetically pleasing way for sneakerheads to place and display their beloved sneakers.

Ikea x Chris Stamp CREDIT: Courtesy

Ikea x Chris Stamp CREDIT: Courtesy

Stamp’s collaborative designs include clean black and white hoodies, T-shirts, duffle bags and hats, priced from $6.99 to $24.99. It marks Ikea’s first venture into streetwear-centric looks.

Stamp said in a statement: “As a fashion designer, I know that people want to show other people their clothes, shoes and accessories. Why spend a lot on a pair of sneakers and hide them in the closet?”

Ikea x Chris Stamp CREDIT: Courtesy

Ikea x Chris Stamp CREDIT: Courtesy

The collection debuted this week at the Burbank, Calif., Ikea outpost and will be available in all Ikea stores in May.

In 2016, Stamp collaborated with Puma on a sneaker collection.

