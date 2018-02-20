Vans and SpongeBob SquarePants Are Releasing a Nostalgic Sneaker Collection

Vault by Vans x SpongeBob SquarePants. Courtesy of Vans

Are you ready, kids?

Nickelodeon’s favorite fictional sea sponge will find his yellow likeness plastered on sneakers this spring when Vault by Vans officially releases its SpongeBob SquarePants collection.

The sneaker brand’s latest collaboration features footwear, apparel, accessories and skate decks in the cartoon’s many expressions — as well as those of his friends (like Patrick Star) and foes (a squashed Plankton, of course). The special project introduces exclusive designs on its classic Sk8-Hi, Authentic and Slip-On silhouettes for six footwear styles, along with graphic tees, a bold track pant and three skate decks in the same theme.

Vault by Vans x SpongeBob SquarePants collection. Courtesy of Vans

“SpongeBob SquarePants is loved by trendsetters around the world, but this limited-edition collaboration elevates his style even further, offering something new and unique for his audience,” Jose Castro, senior vice president of Nickelodeon Soft Lines Licensing and Global Fashion Collaborations, said in a statement. “Vault by Vans has combined our iconic SpongeBob characters with its iconic aesthetic, and we think fans of all ages are going to love the result.”

Ranging from adult to youth and toddler sizes, the vibrant capsule appeals to all fans of the 2000s cartoon. Items in the collection retail from $45 to $260, with the full line launching globally on Feb. 24 through select Vault dealers.

SpongeBob’s popularity received a major boost thanks to its recent social media resurgence, with memes of the series’ beloved title character going viral on Instagram and Twitter.

