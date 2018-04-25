Roland Mouret Has Collaborated With This LA Footwear Label

Roland Mouret is renewing his focus on footwear with the launch of a capsule collection created in collaboration with the L.A.-based label Newbark.

Newbark, created by stylists Maryam and Marjan Malakpour, is best known for its minimalist aesthetic and focus on androgynous silhouettes such as loafers and brogues.

For Mouret, working with the design duo was an opportunity to explore uncharted territory, understand women’s needs and join forces with good friends: “It was nice to collaborate with a brand that focuses on flat shoes, it’s so relevant today. For me, [the collaboration] offered another approach to understand what women want. I wanted my customer to see how these amazing flat shoes can fit into their life and be the perfect accessory to any of my clothes,” said the designer, who had previously worked with the sisters on celebrity dressing. “Maryam and Marjan are the embodiment of women who inspire me, women who I respect — they understand what the right product is, that women need in their life. That’s what I loved.”

The collection consists of three signature Newbark styles — the loafer, the lace-up sandal and the leather slipper — done in monochromatic black and white leather or a romantic floral-printed fabric referencing Mouret’s latest runway show.

To mark the collaboration, the designers also created a series of images featuring Maryam Malakpour dressed in a Roland Mouret minidress or a feminine tweed skirt and shoes from the new range.

A limited 195 pairs will be released on Wednesday, which will be sold exclusively at the Roland Mouret flagships in London and New York, as well as on the brand’s web site. Prices range from 364 pounds to 514 pounds.

Newbark x Roland Mouret CREDIT: Courtesy Photo

The designer said that he will continue to look for new collaborators as a means of challenging himself and introducing fresh product to his offer: “When a product that I trust and love is created, I like to curate it and mix it into my work. Collaborations allow me to introduce different products to my customer, bring it to their lives and show them how it can work with my clothes. It’s something that, as a brand, we want to continue to do.”