Jeremy Scott Reveals H&M Moschino Collab at Coachella Bash with Gigi Hadid, Cardi B & More

Designer Jeremy Scott took his annual Coachella dance party last night as an opportunity to announce that Moschino is re-entering the high-low fashion market. The luxury label is expected to collaborate with fast-fashion retailer H&M on a capsule collection.

The Moschino creative head revealed the news via an Instagram live call from supermodel pal Gigi Hadid just after midnight on Saturday at the desert party. Both Hadid and the designer were dressed in the first looks from the Moschino[tv] H&M collection, which will debut Nov. 8, 2018.

“MOSCHINO [tv] H&M is the perfect collaboration for fashion right now, mixing together pop, street culture, logos and also glamour. Jeremy Scott is amazing — he knows how to have fun with fashion, and to connect with his fans around the world,” said H&M creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson.

Gigi Hadid and Jeremy Scott. CREDIT: BFA

The star-studded party also included Emily Ratajkowski, Cardi B, Paris Jackson, Rowan Blanchard and more. Ratajkowski wore a bright red dress with creamy retro-inspired pointed lace-up leather ankle booties.

Emily Ratajkowski and Jeremy Scott. CREDIT: BFA

Meanwhile, the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper hid her baby bump with Versace’s bold iconic Marilyn Monroe print from head-to-toe.

Cardi B at the Moschino Coachella party. CREDIT: BFA

The collection will be unisex and is expected to include a full range of accessories as well as some extra surprises.

Scott has a history of bold, statement making collaborations.

