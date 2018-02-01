Marvel Teams Up With Clarks to Launch Special ‘Black Panther’ Sneakers

"Black Panther" and Clarks Originals release special-edition shoe. Courtesy of brand

For those who want to channel their inner superhero, they can do it in a pair of shoes inspired by Marvel’s legendary superhero, Black Panther. Today, iconic British footwear brand Clarks is debuting a spinoff of its iconic Originals’ Trigenic Evo style that pays homage to the King of Wakanda.

Available at Clarksusa.com, the shoe was designed in collaboration with Marvel. It was inspired by the much-anticipated action packed film, “Black Panther,” set to hit movie theaters Feb. 16, and echoes the legendary character’s athletic prowess, flexibility and light-footedness.

Clarks Originals’ limited-edition Trigenic Evo ‘Black Panther” style. Courtesy of brand

The shoe channels the legendary hero’s signature color, detailed in all over black with a silver print Marvel x Clarks Originals branded sock lining, rubberized “Black Panther” icon heel badge with silver stitching detail and embossed Clarks Originals and “Black Panther” leather brand fobs.

For enhanced comfort while walking the streets of New York or the fictitious home of Wakanda in Africa, the sleek style features a sole split into three parts for fluidity, while the sleek leather upper is deconstructed for ease of movement.

Clarks Originals “Black Panther” limited-edition box. Courtesy of brand

The limited-edition style is available for men and women, and retails for $240. It comes packed in a limited-edition collector’s box featuring a matte black exterior and silver foil Black Panther character on the lid.

