Kate Middleton’s Two Favorite Designers Just Launched a Bridal Shoe Line

L.K. Bennett’s first-ever shoe collaboration with Jenny Packham is officially available. Packham, who is best known for her bridal gowns and eveningwear, created a collection of bridal footwear and clutches with the L.K. Bennett team, consisting of 16 shoe styles.

For the modern bride looking for a touch of vintage, this collection is for you.

L.K. Bennett x Jenny Packham bridal shoe collaboration. Courtesy of L.K. Bennett

“Our aim was to create a contemporary range that would please the traditional bride with delicate laces and Italian handmade flowers whilst appealing to the modern romantic with elegant flats that offer comfort and style,” Eleonora Cassarini, L.K.Bennett’s product director of footwear, told FN.

The collection features a mix of silhouettes from classic strappy sandals to pearl-embellished block-heeled pumps. The shoes also offer intricate details without being too over the top, like the floral adornments handmade in Florance.

“Our bridal collection was inspired by an empowered, feminine woman with a desire to look and feel good,”Cassarini continued. “The Jenny Packham aesthetic and signature embellishments paired beautifully with our iconic shapes. The designs exude style reminiscent of the golden age of cinema with a vintage flair.”

Prices range from $295 to $525.

Click through the gallery to see all the shoes in the collaboration, or head to L.K. Bennett’s site to purchase.

