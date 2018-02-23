Kith Teams Up With Champion for a Retro Streetwear Line That Gigi Hadid Would Love

Kith Sport spring 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

It’s Ronnie Fieg’s Kith-chiest collection yet.

In an online exclusive for Net-a-Porter, sneakerhead favorite Kith teamed up with Champion for a ’90s throwback capsule.

The edit features the athletic brand’s iconic silhouettes — from oversized sweaters to track jackets — with a retro-cool twist, courtesy of the high-end streetwear retailer. Available today, the collaboration introduces eight pieces in a basic color palette, with a cropped logo tee, an appliquéd hoodie and matching jersey track pants as the standouts.

Kith also seeks to fill the void of the male-dominated streetwear market. Following major designer collaborations from Adidas to Off-White and a much-hyped sneaker collection, the cult brand launched an in-house womenswear line in 2015.

“I don’t think there are many brands that are looking at women holistically for what they need and what they want,” designer Ronnie Fieg said during a talk last week at Liberty Fairs in Las Vegas. “There’s an opportunity of really building a world where a woman can go and shop holistically for her lifestyle.”

Last week, Kith opened the doors to its first brick-and-mortar on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles following the fall unveiling of its three-story flagship on Lafayette Street in New York City.

