Britney Spears Debuts Kenzo Campaign in Fierce Denim Thigh-High Stompers

When asked how Britney Spears came to star in Kenzo’s denim-inspired La Collection Memento N° 2 line, co-creative director Humberto Leon spoke frankly.

“I don’t know how to word this eloquently. Number one, Britney Spears is an icon, so I think in terms of her iconography, she fits into our Memento project perfectly.”

Leon continued to praise Spears’ status as an icon, comparing her to Michael Jackson and Madonna, as well as stating that she’s a “legend in her field,” before going on to explain just how he relates the hitmaker to denim.

“I think that in many ways, growing up she is also synonymous with denim with me. When her and Justin came out in their denim outfits, that is an iconic look,” he shared.

Britney Spears for Kenzo. CREDIT: Courtesy

Up until today, the French luxury house, founded in 1970 by Japanese designer Kenzo Takad, has only released several images from the campaign, which is inspired by the 1986 Paris runway debut of Kenzo Jeans, via the brand’s Instagram.

Kenzo unveiled photos shot by famed photographer Peter Lindbergh Tuesday featuring the “… Baby One More Time” singer modeling several looks from the collection, including a pair of the label’s bold thigh-high lace-up denim boots along with the caption “BRITNEY SPEARS is the quintessential queen of denim.”

Leon also touched on how this is the first time we’ve seen Britney attached to a luxury fashion label.

“It’s really interesting because you think about her career. She could have been attached to so many brands. She could have been the fashion of thousands of them, but she hasn’t. This is the first time she’s entering this foray, which I think is super-cool and an honor for it to be Kenzo,” he said.

The collection is available now and includes a range of footwear from tiger-print sneakers to espadrilles.

