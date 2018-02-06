This 23-Year-Old Got to Design Her Own Adidas Collection Starring Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner shops at the Adidas store in Soho. Splash News

When you get Kendall Jenner’s blessing, chances are you’re going to be the next big thing.

Such is the case for Daniëlle Cathari, the 23-year-old Dutch designer behind those deconstructed vintage Adidas tracksuits you might have seen at last year’s VFiles fall ’17 show during New York Fashion Week. Based in Amsterdam, Cathari made a name for herself in the U.S. when she redefined streetwear for the new generation with Power Ranger-esque looks that managed to bridge innovation with trends from the ’90s — all this while she was still a student at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute.

Now, the fashion wunderkind is at it again, with demand for her work high enough that the sportswear giant itself reached out to Cathari for a collaboration and even introduced her to Jenner, one of its brand ambassadors, who appropriately became the designer’s muse for her debut collection with Adidas Originals. The supermodel teased her involvement on social media.

Four days ago, the up-and-coming designer staged a street casting call that invited a diverse cast of models, most of whom were unsigned, to appear at its NYFW presentation on Feb. 8. We can expect this to be one Instagram-worthy set.

Want more?

21 Times Kendall Jenner Wore Adidas Sneakers Before She Was Even a Brand Ambassador