Keds Gets Nostalgic With Whimsical ‘Little Miss’ Sneakers

The new Keds x Little Miss collaboration features five sneaker styles for women. Courtesy of brand

For its latest collaboration, Keds is serving up a little childhood nostalgia.

The classic sneaker brand recently released a limited-edition capsule of five women’s kicks featuring female characters from the much-loved “Little Miss” children’s illustrated book series, created by the late British author Roger Hargreaves. The shoes are available to shop now on Keds’ website.

“A playful spin on our passion for female empowerment, we teamed up with one of our loves since childhood to create a whimsical collection of sneakers that speak to the many roles we play as women living in the modern world,” the brand said in a statement.

The always cheerful Little Miss Sunshine is celebrated on two canvas styles, the Champion laceup ($60) and the Triple Decker platform slip-on ($65).

Keds x Little Miss Sunshine Champion sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Keds x Little Miss Sunshine Triple Decker sneaker.

For fans of the loquacious Little Miss Chatterbox, the brand put a new spin on its Triple lace-up sneaker ($65) with a playful black and white graphic print and bright pink laces.

Keds x Little Miss Chatterbox Triple sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Little Miss Bossy — whom Keds describes as a “natural-born leader” — makes a cameo on two lace-up styles, the Champion ($60) and the Triple ($65). All of the sneakers come with a hangtag featuring a collectible character sticker.

Keds x Little Miss Bossy Champion sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Keds x Little Miss Bossy Triple sneaker. Courtesy of brand

Hargreaves published the first title in his enduringly popular series “Mr. Tickle” in 1971 and went on to write another 38 Mr. Men books throughout that decade. In the 1980s, he kicked off the 42-book Little Miss series, beginning with “Little Miss Bossy.”

After his death in 1988, his son, Adam Hargreaves, continued to write and illustrate additional related titles. More than 120 million copies have been sold to date, and the books have been translated into 15 different languages. A movie inspired by Hargreaves’ iconic characters is reportedly in development by Fox Animation, the studio behind the “Ice Age” and “Rio” films.