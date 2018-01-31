Keds and Kate Spade’s New Wedding Sneakers Collab Is a Perfect Union

Keds and Kate Spade have collaborated on a new collection of wedding sneakers. Courtesy of brand

Something old, something new…

Keds and Kate Spade New York have teamed up yet again — this time for a gorgeous capsule of bridal sneakers. For wedding belles looking for a comfier, more casual alternative to heels, this whimsical collection features nine different styles, including popular Keds silhouettes, such as the lace-up Champion and the Triple Decker platform slide.

Looks from the new Keds x Kate Spade New York Wedding collection. Courtesy of brand

Simple and easy to wear, the shoes are decorated with pearls, crystals, glitter, lace, floral appliqués and other pretty trimmings. The color palette ranges from neutral shades such as white, cream and blush pink to shimmery metallics including silver, gold and rose gold.

The Triple Decker slip-on style, embellished with crystals. Courtesy of brand

A slip-on style decorated with pearls. Courtesy of brand

“Since the launch of the Keds x Kate Spade New York Glitter collection, our Keds leading lady has shown interest in embellished sneakers for weddings, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners and bridesmaid gifts. We’re excited to expand our collaboration and our bridal offering with this new collection, inspired by wedding gowns,” said Gillian Meek, president of Keds.

The sneakers range in price from $85 to $120. Courtesy of brand

Priced from $80 to $120, the Keds x Kate Spade New York wedding capsule is available to shop now at Keds.com and Katespade.com. The shoes will also be sold in Kate Spade’s concept stores and at select retailers globally.

