Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell & More Model New Jimmy Choo x Off-White Designs

Powerhouse fashion designers Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi and Off-White’s Virgil Abloh hosted a dinner in celebration of their latest collaboration at New York Fashion Week on Sunday night, and naturally the world’s leading supermodels stepped out for the occasion.

It seemed everyone — from runway veteran Naomi Campbell to today’s catwalk queens Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid — showed up to support the most recent Off-White c/o Jimmy Choo collection.

For the occasion, Campbell went with an Off-White look, wearing a nude asymmetrical suit over a black lacy top and paired with floral pumps.

Meanwhile, Jenner showed off a full runway look from Off-White’s spring ’18 collection that was shown at Paris Fashion Week last fall, coordinating her pumps to her satin floral-print pantsuit. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star mingled with Hadid and Hailey Baldwin, who both sported plastic-covered Off-White x Jimmy Choo shoes.

While Baldwin opted for knee-high boots that she styled with an Off-White spring ’18 two-piece ensemble, Hadid wore a red striped denim set and strappy black plastic-wrapped pumps from Abloh and Choi’s spring ’18 collaboration — the same pair Rihanna wore to hit the streets back in October.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took a break from mom duty for the night, selecting a pair of black patent leather pants, an off-the-shoulder black top and floral pumps, courtesy of Off-White x Jimmy Choo, of course.

