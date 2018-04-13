Jeffrey Campbell to Partner With Curve Model on Size-Inclusive Footwear

Jeffrey Campbell is taking steps toward inclusivity.

The brand unveiled plans for a five-piece size-inclusive footwear capsule collection Tuesday, a collaboration with curve model La’shaunae Steward.

The collaboration and campaign will roll out in a few weeks, Jeffrey Campbell announced in an Instagram post. A specific date has yet to be released for the launch.

“We are so incredibly happy to announce that in a few weeks, we will be launching our campaign and capsule collection with one of our favorite people, @luhshawnay. 5 shoes made to fit your every curve. When we say our shoes are made for everybody we truly mean everyBODY. Stay tuned,” Campbell wrote.

The idea for a collaboration came from a discussion between Steward — a 21-year-old Instagram influencer and model with more than 70,000 followers — and creative director Sanam Sindh.

“I was telling her how a lot of the boots don’t fit thicker legs, and as my friend — who knows how the fashion world doesn’t celebrate fat brown women enough — she saw this as an opportunity for me, an underappreciated curve model,” Steward told Refinery 29.

To combat this problem, Steward dreamed up five plus-sized thigh-high boots styles with Jeffrey Campbell — a brand she has admired for years.

“I grew up never being able to afford the things I like, and for [a brand I’ve] loved since a young teenager to believe in me and to acknowledge me is amazing,” she said.

Although Jeffrey Campbell has not revealed the specific styles from the collection, Steward frequently models styles from the brand on Instagram, including boots.

