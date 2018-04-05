Harley Viera-Newton Makes First Foray in Footwear with Butterfly Twists

Harley Viera-Newton is making her first foray into footwear by joining forces with the British label, Butterfly Twists.

The London-born, New York-based DJ and designer has been wooing customers and retailers alike with her label, HVN, which has made a name for itself for its signature printed summer dresses.

Viera-Newton is now adding her playful prints onto some of the most popular Butterfly Twists silhouettes, including ballet flats and lace-up espadrilles.

The result is a charming, feminine take on footwear classics: ballet flats come in a red and white mesh printed with heart motifs or in pretty pastel color combinations, while espadrilles are recreated using pastel gingham fabrics.

HVN x Butterfly Twists CREDIT: Courtesy Photo

“I opted for the timeless shapes from the Butterfly Twists range that would pair well with both dresses and denim. Some of the designs are bolder with playful ginghams and heart motifs, while others are simpler with a playful nod just inside the shoe. I wanted to offer both statement shoes and subtler staples,” said Viera-Newton, who celebrated the launch with a dinner in London, held at Mayfair hotspot, Sexy Fish.

She added that she was drawn to Butterfly Twists because of a shared appreciation for “classic silhouettes you can live in every day” and a common belief that comfort and style don’t have to be mutually exclusive; “Whenever people have asked me how I survive long DJ sets in high heels, I have always divulged that I sneak a pair of comfortable ballet flats into my DJ bag to swap into mid or post set, especially the very convenient tiny fold up pairs.”

Prices range from $70 to $105 and the collection will be sold on the Butterfly Twists site.

Viera-Newton said that she will continue to explore new ways of applying her brand’s signature prints, which range from silver star motifs, to cherry prints and playful peace signs in bold shades. In addition to launching her first footwear range, she has also introduced silk hair accessories to her offer and teamed with Urban Outfitters and Champion on an athleisure range.

Harley Viera-Newton CREDIT: Courtesy Photo

The Butterfly Twists tie-in also presents an opportunity for HVN to gain exposure in new territories, given the footwear label’s prominent position in the Asian market, as well as further establish itself in Viera-Newton’s hometown.

“I was born in London, and despite spending most of my years in the US, the UK will always feel like home. I launched HVN in 2016 with Matchesfashion.com, so the UK has always been an important market for the brand,” she added.