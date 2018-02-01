Drew Barrymore Designs a Unique Line of Crocs That You Can Buy Now

Drew Barrymore in her signature Crocband clogs. Courtesy of brand

Crocs is putting on a new fashion face this season. Following Drew Barrymore’s role as brand ambassador for its “Come As You Are” campaign, the actress and entrepreneur has put her spin on a signature collection — Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Color-Block Collection — launching today.

The limited-edition collection, which includes styles for women and kids, combines the brand’s signature bold colors with touches of Barrymore’s personal style and features exclusive graphics and embellishments. Included in the offering are Barrymore’s version of Crocs’ Classic Clog, the Crocband Clog and the Sloan Slide.

Drew Barrymore’s Crocs Color-Block series. Courtesy of brnad

“When it came to designing my first-ever footwear collection with Crocs, I was inspired by love, positivity and the little quirk — or quirks, in my case — that make each of us unique,” said Barrymore. “Working together on these styles was a genuine labor of love and I’m excited to share a piece of my one-of-a-kindness with the world.”

Barrymore will also again take on the role of brand ambassador for the evolution of Crocs’ “Come As Your Are” campaign this year, which celebrates uniqueness and individuality in addition to what it means for everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

“Drew is unapologetically positive, and we think those traits, which are also central to our brand philosophy, shine throughout the collection,” said Michelle Poole, Crocs SVP of global product marketing. “These styles do a great job capturing Drew’s spirit while offering our consumers a fresh, stylish take on several of our iconic silhouettes for women and children.”

Drew Barrymore adds her spin to the Crocs Classic clog. Crocs

The collection is available starting today on Crocs.com and select stores globally. They retail for $45 for the Classic Clog; $50 for the Crocband; and $50 for the Sloane. The children’s Classic Clog retails for $30, and $35 for the Crocband.

