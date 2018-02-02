André 3000’s New Tretorn Sneakers Look Nothing Like the Tretorns You Know

Rapper André 3000 Benjamin is debuting a line with Tretorn. Courtesy of brand

When it was first announced that André 3000, iconic rapper-turned-footwear design prodigy, would partner with Swedish sneaker brand Tretorn to launch a capsule collection that married its classic Scandinavian ethos with his eclectic personal style, we didn’t know how far André would take it.

Evidently, very far. After rolling out a series of Nylites in bold, André-approved colors and prints arrives a brand-new silhouette that’s unlike we — or Tretorn, for that matter — have ever seen: a retro high-top style that harkens back to ’80s tennis shoes, but treated with graphic hip-hop-inspired colorblocking (pops of navy and ultraviolet with a sliver of tangerine). Named the Bostad, the sneaker is constructed from luxe nappa leather, nubuck suede and durable ballistic nylon, and comes equipped with a high-performance sockliner (a feature that’s so in right now) and an adjustable velcro strap for a customized fit.

The Bostad from the André 3000 x Tretorn collection. Courtesy

“With this collaboration, I got to go into Tretorn’s closet and play,” André previously told FN. “The capsule collection translates my daydream sketches to the real world.”

The Bostad also comes in a more subtle colorway — a palette of beige, champagne and vintage white — for a less in-your-face punch.

The Bostad from the Andre 3000 x Tretorn collection. Courtesy

There’s more, though. This spring drop also comprises the Nylite Over-Dyed sneaker that features an exaggerated Tretorn logo along with the Nylite Velcro style that boasts interchangeable gullwings (which seems to be a thing now among sneaker brands).

“André’s playful spirit and bold style are highlighted in this spring capsule collection,” said Natasha Fishman, executive VP of marketing of ABG, the company that owns Tretorn, “which brings André’s unique twist to Tretorn’s classic footwear silhouettes.”

The Bostad sneakers are available at tretorn.com for $250.