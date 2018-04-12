The First Drop of Alexander Wang’s Third Adidas Originals Collection Is Officially Here

Alexander Wang is back at it again — this time with the first drop of his latest collection with Adidas Originals.

The fashion designer and the sportswear brand have introduced their third collaborative capsule, featuring 13 apparel, footwear and accessories inspired by factory inconsistencies (think manufacturing flaws and factory errors). Each item in the line follows new-school standards of quality control such as pixelated graphics, uneven printing and perma-wrinkled fabrics under the maxim “rejection is the new perfection.”

With no two pieces alike, the collection offers track staples and other sports essentials in black or maroon colorways, including a graphic crew and joggers, which the brand describes as a “rebellious take on the sweatsuit,” as well as an “industrially cool” hooded poncho. The items also boast Adidas’ signature three-stripe motif along shirt sleeves and pant legs.

For footwear, Wang remixes the athletic giant’s classic styles to create a familiar yet new sneaker in the AW Bball Soccer shoe, which highlights a football upper in premium suede atop the signature Boost midsole and a trim in the season’s graphic label.

Along with the designer, members of his loyal WangSquad, including Binx Walton, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Lexi Boling and Cat McNeil, will tease the collection through a road trip from Los Angeles to Coachella, which kicks off tomorrow, that will be available to stream on social media. The new installment launches on April 21 both online and in stores.

See all the pieces from the first drop here.

