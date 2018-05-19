A Look at the Adorable Bridesmaids and Pageboys Accompanying Meghan Markle Down the Aisle

Meghan Markle is officially married to Prince Harry, but before the ceremony, quite a few adorable pint-sized bridesmaids and pageboys stood out.

The couple honored royal traditional by including a bevy of youngsters in their bridal party and earlier this week, their names were revealed. Eight other children join 4-year-old George and 3-year-old Charlotte and are reportedly the royal couple’s godchildren and their friends’ children.

The 7-year-old twin sons of Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney, Brian and John Mulroney, held onto her five meters long silk tulle veil while the rest sweetly held hands as they surrounded her for her walk down the aisle.

Kate Middleton arrives with bridesmaids at the royal wedding CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Harry’s goddaughter, Florence van Cutsem, 3, who is the daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem was among the bridesmaids as well as Meghan’s goddaughters Remi Litt, 6, and her sister Rylan, 7, the daughters of Benita Litt, LA-based brand curator and bag designer, and Darren Litt.

Related News Ugg Launches Limited-Edition Star Wars Collection for 'Solo' Movie Release Supermodel Chanel Iman Announces Pregnancy

Another goddaughter of Harry’s, 2-year-old Zalie Warren, the daughter of Zoe Warren and Jake Warren, was also a part of the bridal party.

Other’s include, stylist Jessica Mulroney’s daughter Ivy, 4, and Jasper Dyer, 6, who is the son of Harry’s old friend and mentor Mark Dyer and his wife Amanda.

Kate Middleton CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton arrived wearing a recycled white dress holding Princess Charlotte’s hand. The little princess wore a flower crown, a simple white dress and matching white shoes.

For a look at the best-dressed guests at the royal wedding, check out our gallery.

Want more?

Serena Williams Looks Pretty in Pink Versace at the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle Stuns in Head-to-Toe Givenchy at the Royal Wedding

Amal Clooney Pairs Canary Yellow Dress and Hat With Metallic Pumps at Royal Wedding