Matches Fashion Unveils Balenciaga Speed Trainers for Kids

By /
Balenciaga kids' speed trainer.
Balenciaga kids' speed trainer.
Courtesy of Matchesfashion.com

Matches Fashion released the spring ’18 collection of kids’ Balenciaga speed trainers today, offering the luxurious kicks in smaller sizes to add a directional, contemporary edge to the childrenswear market.

The unisex line features mini versions of the adult-sized kicks in four colorways: black, white, red and neon yellow.

Related
Balenciaga's Fall 2018 Collection is the New Shape of Things

Balenciaga kids' speed trainer. Balenciaga kids’ speed trainer. Courtesy of Matchesfashion.com

The sneakers can be purchased on Matchesfashion.com at a £225 ($313) price tag — a significant lower price than the $750 for which its adult-sized counterpart retails.

Like Balenciaga’s full-sized speed trainer offering, the new kids’ kicks feature a high-top, sock-fit silhouette, crafted from double-knit jersey. The sneakers feature a hot-stamped BB logo, terry-toweling lining and a waved rubber sole.

Balenciaga kids' speed trainer. Balenciaga kids’ speed trainer. Courtesy of Matchesfashion.com

As a sock-fit sneaker option, Balenciaga’s speed trainers have been a popular choice since they were introduced in 2016. The label’s Triple S’s — heralded as one of the “it” ugly sneakers — have also gained a cultlike following.

Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia introduced children’s sized versions of his ultra-popular hoodies and sweats, which feature the brand’s name Balenciaga written in font inspired by Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign logo.

Until December, Balenciaga — founded in 1917 — had yet to introduce childrenswear at all, but the market has become a point of interest for buzzy designers in recent years (case in point: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian launching Yeezy-inspired children’s clothing).

Balenciaga kids' speed trainer. Balenciaga kids’ speed trainer. Courtesy of Matchesfashion.com

Want more?

Rita Ora Shows Off Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers With Black Tights and a Top From Her New Line

Balenciaga’s Fall 2018 Collection is the New Shape of Things

This Crocs Executive Talks About the Power of Collaborating With Drew Barrymore and Balenciaga