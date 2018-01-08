Zoë Kravitz Wears Sky-High Louboutins and Shows Off Tattoos at Golden Globes

Zoe Kravitz at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January, 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Like the rest of the actresses who graced the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in black attire — as a united stand with the Time’s Up initiative — Zoë Kravitz made sure she didn’t ignore the politically-charged memo. She instead reserved her cold shoulder for her look: a sultry strapless gown paired with sky-high Christian Louboutins.

Zoe Kravitz in a custom Saint Laurent dress with Christian Louboutin heels at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January, 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Kravitz’s custom Saint Laurent number bared her shoulders, as well as a number of her tattoos — reportedly 45 — along her arms and neckline. Some permanent ink on her foot, an arrow design, was also revealed when her towering Christian Louboutin platforms peaked out from the back slit in her dress.

Zoe Kravitz showed off tattoos in a strapless Saint Laurent dress paired with Christian Louboutin heels at the Golden Globes, January, 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Kravitz accessorized her all black ensemble with emerald drop earrings and a matching ring. The green stone was intended to symbolize growth, and was worn by other actresses including Halle Berry, Debra Messing and Issa Rae.

With her black and emerald outfit, the “Big Little Lies” star won both on the red carpet and at the awards show itself. The HBO show was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at Sunday’s ceremony. In a sea of black gowns, Kravitz posed for a flick with fellow cast mates Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley after receiving the honor.

The cast of “Big Little Lies,” from left to right, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

The Best-Dressed in Black From the 2018 Golden Globes

Did An All-Black Dress Code at The Golden Globes Achieve Its Goal?

All the Stars Who Wore Sandals on the Red Carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes