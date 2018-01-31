Yara Shahidi’s Stylist Jason Bolden Weighs in On Her ‘Fresh and Smart’ Style

Yara Shahidi at the 2018 SAG Awards. Rex Shutterstock

When actress Yara Shahidi stepped out at the SAG awards on Jan. 21 in a custom Ralph Lauren jumpsuit and Jimmy Choo platforms, the “Blackish” star was heralded as one of the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet. Two days later, the rising star was at Chanel’s couture show in Paris — where she wore on-trend clear boots from the label’s spring ’18 collection with a simple gray dress.

Yara Shahidi at Chanel’s Spring 2018 couture show in Paris. Rex Shutterstock

The “Grown-ish” actress and her stylist, Jason Bolden have proven that they know how to win a red carpet. Yara Shahidi portrays a studious college girl on TV, but off-camera, it’s her impressive style moments most worth noting.

“Things are typically easy and effortless,” said Bolden on working with the teenager. Shahidi’s SAG Awards style, a Ralph Lauren jumpsuit draped with a 6-foot train, set social media abuzz. That night, she graced the red carpet in Holly platform sandals by Jimmy Choo — a label she’s come to wear often.

Shahidi’s custom Ralph Lauren jumpsuit featured a 6-foot-train and hid her Jimmy Choo heels. Rex Shutterstock

“Jimmy Choo and Prada are my go-to shoe designers for the carpet with Yara. We normally go with a simple style with a pop of color,” explained Bolden. He describes Shahidi’s style as “cool, fresh and smart,” but points out that fun is always in the mix.

There’s no doubt that Shahidi’s star continues to rise — both on- and offscreen. “The conversation about what she’ll wear for big carpets always starts with lots of laughs. The magic happens from there,” Bolden said.

Yara Shahidi wears a gold one shoulder gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes at the 2017 VMAs. Rex Shutterstock

