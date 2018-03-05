Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She’s Wearing Chunky Hiker Boots Under Her Christian Siriano Gown

View Slideshow Whoopi Goldberg and daughter Alex Martin. Rex Shutterstock

Whoopi Goldberg knows what’s important on the red carpet. Comfort.

Hitting the 90th Academy Awards with her daughter Alex Martin, the legendary actress revealed that her footwear for the night isn’t exactly typical of what you’d think one would wear under a custom Christian Siriano gown. But who makes the rules anyway?

After walking the carpet in a bold belted teal, purple and yellow floral print off-the-shoulder number featuring a full skirt, the 62-year-old television host shared in an interview that she’s wearing hiker boots.

Also accessorizing with shades for the evening, the former Oscar-winner lifted up her dress, which she told the interviewer has pockets, to show off a pair of chunky brown Timberland-style with the laces undone.

This wouldn’t be the first time Goldberg has prioritized comfort. The “Sister Act” star has been spotted sporting Crocs on multiple occasions through the years, including a style featuring a playful cat print which she showed off last year.

Capturing Twitter’s attention after giving the media a glimpse under her skirt, one user wrote, “Whoopi Goldberg is looking mighty interesting on the #Oscars red carpet,” before adding, “Don’t think I’ve ever seen her in a dress.”

Whoopi Goldberg is looking mighty interesting on the #Oscars red carpet. Don’t think I’ve ever seen her in a dress. pic.twitter.com/W7lRfQoTIP — Joey Mann (@JTMann05) March 5, 2018

