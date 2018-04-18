Katy Perry Wore Sparkly Sandals & a Purple Suit at the ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Premiere

Monday marked the season two premiere of the hit HBO series “Westworld,” and members of the cast, as well as other famous faces, took to Los Angeles to celebrate.

Katy Perry, who is a longtime pal of one of cast member Shannon Woodward, chose the special occasion to dress up in a bright purple suit featuring a cropped double-breasted blazer and matching trousers.

Sporting a newly-dyed pink pixie cut, the “American Idol” judge pulled her vibrant look together with a pair of slinky black sandals with sparkling crystal embellishments on the toe strap.

The 33-year-old “Witness” singer and designer of her own eponymous footwear line further accessorized with a diamond necklace, matching stud earrings and a monogrammed Louis Vuitton clutch bag.

Meanwhile, Woodward — who formerly made an appearance in Perry’s 2008 “Hot n Cold” music video — wore a chic black embellished cut-out column gown.

Shannon Woodward. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Thandie Newton sported a bold two-piece patterned Osman set teamed with shimmery burnt orange peep-toe platform sandals and statement drop earrings.

Thandie Newton. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Angela Sarafyan looked angelic in a plunging white floor-length gown embellished with sequins and cinched at the waist.

Angela Sarafyan. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Evan Rachel Wood rocked a beige pinstripe Altuzarra three-piece suit with pointy pumps poking out on the red carpet.

Evan Rachel Wood. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

