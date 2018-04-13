Victoria Beckham: ‘Even the Bad Stuff From the ’90s Makes You Smile’

Shell suits. Heavy lip liners. Overplucked eyebrows. Acid washed denim.

“There’s so much good stuff from the ’90s. But there’s also so much bad stuff. Even the bad stuff makes you smile. It’s so bad, it’s quite brilliant.” Victoria Beckham said at an intimate debut event with Reebok on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The pop icon-turned-designer, who joined forces with the athletic brand late last year, celebrated the decade that made her famous — with a little help from another ’90s icon: basketball legend and former Reebok front man Shaquille O’Neal. The unlikely pair partnered with Reebok for a limited-edition drop ahead of Beckham’s Reebok collection, due out later this year.

While O’Neal’s Reebok sneakers continue have generated buzz since his debut season in 1992, Beckham is new to the game. And she’s learning a lot.

“I’m really enjoying the process. I don’t want to put anything out there until I’m absolutely ready,” she said. “To create a trainer — even if you’re working with an existing last — it still takes a long, long time. The process is very different than working in fashion.”

Beckham, who wore black patent stilettos for the event, said she loves combining sneakers with men’s tailoring. “It’s cool and it looks effortless. You can change your whole look if you throw on a trainer,” she noted.

Victoria Beckham CREDIT: Instagram

Another one of Beckham’s coveted wardrobe items? A perfect t-shirt. “I’m quite obsessed. I like my t-shirt to be a little oversized, but not too much. I like it to be crisp. It’s hard to find a perfect t-shirt, so I made one for myself.”

Beckham, who said she regularly drops her kids off at school and then heads straight to a workout, said there’s one trend she doesn’t love to see at the gym. “I don’t understand backless workout clothing,” she noted.