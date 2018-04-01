Victoria Beckham Looks Chic at the Airport in Stripes & Red-Hot Pumps

Victoria Beckham put an elevated take on jeans and a T-shirt as she traveled from London to the U.S. with her three youngest children today.

The 43-year-old designer, who has an eponymous fashion brand, looked stylish in a red, white and blue striped T-shirt and fringed blue jeans. Beckham completed her chic but casual travel look with pointy-toe high heels in a bright red.

Beckham was accompanied by her three youngest children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Sons Romeo and Cruz twinned in sneakers, wearing Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers. Romeo, 15, wore a black T-shirt, sweatpants and Yeezys in the Semi Frozen Yellow colorway, while Cruz, 13, sported black Yeezy sneakers that he paired with a jean jacket and skinny black pants.

Harper looked stylish in a black jumpsuit and teal-colored, semi-clear jelly shoes as she walked alongside her mother.

Beckham also took to Instagram to share a sweet Easter note the 6-year-old penned. Addressed to “superhiro mum,” the note includes a drawing of a pink-haired Beckham wearing a crown and a cape. “You are so pretty and very funny like you always are,” Harper wrote.

Kisses at Easter x 🐣🐣🐣🐣 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 1, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Meanwhile, Beckham’s husband, David, and oldest son, Brooklyn, spent the day in Miami, where the pair are watching the men’s finals at the Miami Open. Alexander Zverev and John Isner are squaring off in the finals.

