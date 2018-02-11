David and the Kids Support Victoria Beckham From the Front Row

View Slideshow Victoria Beckham's front row at NYFW fall '18. Rex Shutterstock

The Beckham family came out in full force at Victoria Beckham’s runway show at New York Fashion Week, undoubtedly in support of their designer mom, who was presenting her fall 2018 collection.

Spotted on the front row were sons 15-year-old Romeo and 12-year-old Cruz, and 6-year-old daughter Harper, as well as soccer star David, who beamed and clapped for his wife when she made her appearance at the finale. (Notably absent was the eldest Beckham son, 18-year-old Brooklyn, who was celebrating girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz’s birthday in West Hollywood, Calif.)

Victoria Beckham at NYFW fall 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Although the entire Beckham brood brought their sartorial A-game, it was Harper who stole the spotlight in her wine-colored pea coat, ribboned flats and expertly braided pigtails.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also attended the show, taking the coveted seat next to David per usual.

David Beckham and Anna Wintour at Victoria Beckham’s fall 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

Following her intimate presentation at the James Burden Mansion on the Upper East Side, the former Spice Girl-turned-designer plans to take her collection to her British hometown in September for her brand’s 10th anniversary. It would mark her first time joining the London Fashion Week schedule.

See the Beckhams cheer on their mother from the front row at VB’s fall 2018 show.

