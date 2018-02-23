Victoria Beckham’s Wearing Studded Heels While on Crutches & in a Medical Boot After Fracture

Victoria Beckham Instagram

After hitting the slopes on a family ski holiday recently, Victoria Beckham has been spotted wearing a medical walking boot and using crutches.

The 43-year-old Spice Girl-turned-designer was photographed limping in London on Friday while wearing a single slingback kitten heel.

Posh expertly styled a simple navy turtleneck and black high-rise wool trousers from her own brand with a pointy black patent leather pump featuring a studded buckled strap from her own brand’s resort ’18 collection.

The mom of four took to Instagram Friday night to clear up speculation over her injury, writing, “Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal.”

The post shows Beckham standing at the bottom of a flight of stairs with her boot and crutches wearing a T-shirt that reads, “It’s a dark but happy place,” tucked into black pants and a white sneaker.

This comes after the former pop idol debuted her fall 2018 collection at New York Fashion Week earlier this month with her family sitting front row.

Want more?

Victoria Beckham Opts for Holiday Glamour in Red Dress & Sparkly Green Heels