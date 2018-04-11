A Look at ‘Queen of Coachella’ Vanessa Hudgens’ Festival Style

The Internet crowned Vanessa Hudgens “Queen of Coachella” for a reason. The “High School Musical” alum, who has frequented the annual music festival in Indio, Calif., throughout the years, is widely known for showing off her bohemian sense of style in the desert. To see just how she earned the title, keep reading.

Last year, the 29-year-old starlet hit Boohoo.com‘s Desert Oasis party on Day 1 of two consecutive Coachella weekends dressed in a For Love & Lemons off-the-shoulder black-and-white checked top and matching maxi skirt. Festival-friendly black sandals featuring an ankle strap and round-stud detail around the toe strap completed her outfit.

Vanessa Hudgens wears a checked off-the-shoulder top and matching skirt with black studded sandals at Boohoo.com's Desert Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo.com.

Accessorizing, Hudgens added the following to her look: a wide-brim hat by Lack of Color, round sunglasses by Vera Wang, a necklace with a heart-shaped pendant by Vanessa Money, a book bag, a choker, dangling earrings, three rings — one of them a full-finger ring — minimalist bangles, two ornate statement bracelets, a studded belt, a long chainlink necklace that incorporated a large lighter, and crystal embellishments for her fingernails and face.

Meanwhile, on Day 2, the “Spring Breakers” actress took to Instagram to highlight her ensemble that included a head-turning embellished top that appears to be metal but is actually plastic. Additionally, she wore belted olive-toned shorts, tan suede Via Spiga ankle booties and sunglasses. A bedazzled face sticker on her forehead, a Chanel bag, earrings and a choker pulled things together.

Day2 #Coachella A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

As for Day 3, the California native carried the same bag while rocking the no-pants trend in an oversized coral knit sweater. A hat by Lack of Color, sunglasses, earrings, several necklaces and pointy beige Frye ankle boots polished off her look.

Day 3 #vintage #imisscoachella A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Scroll through the gallery to check out more of Vanessa Hudgens’ iconic Coachella style through the years.