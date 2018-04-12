Vanessa Hudgens Looks Ready for Spring in Sky-High Mirrored Giuseppe Zanotti Platforms and Floral Halter Dress

She’s been dubbed the Queen of Coachella, so it’s no surprise that Vanessa Hudgens would team up with cosmetics brand Sinful Colors on a festival-inspired range of nail colors.

Just in time for the first weekend of the annual music festival in Indio, Calif., Hudgens made a fashionable appearance at Dream Hollywood yesterday to celebrate the launch of the collection.

The “High School Musical” alum showed off her famous bohemian style for the occasion rocking a colorful floral-print maxi halter dress with a plunging neckline.

With the ankle-skimming frock serving as the foundation for her look, the 29-year-old California native added sky-high gold mirrored leather platform Giuseppe Zanotti Betty sandals with a ’70s feel.

Further accessorizing, the “Spring Breakers” actress polished things off with an assortment of jewelry including several bracelets on both wrists, layered necklaces, Borgioni Snake hoop earrings and rings, as well as a hand chain.

Hudgens was very active in documenting the event on social media, posting several playfully promotional Instagram stories and two photos to her grid. Meanwhile, Sinful Colors shared a boomerang of the former Disney star highlighting her towering heels, captioned “life of the party.”

