Vanessa Hudgens Chooses Dr. Martens For Second Weekend of Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens is known for her festival style — and the actress brought her A-game to the second weekend of Coachella 2018.

Hudgens kicked her festival weekend off Friday in a “420”-appropriate outfit. She sported a green romper with the words, “Stoned as Folks” printed on the back. She added a Coachella-worthy twist to her look through her accessories, topping off her outfit with aviator sunglasses, a leather cap and a series of bracelets.

For Saturday’s festivities, Hudgens stepped out in a colorful cropped tank top and denim cutoff shorts. The “High School Musical” star accessorized her stylish ensemble with a playful engineer cap, layered necklaces and round sunglasses. She finished off her look with platform Dr. Martens boots — a smart choice for walking through the dusty festival site.

The Coachella veteran joked that she was one of the first to arrive at the festival as she posted an Instagram video of herself doing cartwheels in the grass on Day 2 with no other festivalgoers in sight.

Known for her regular Coachella attendance, Hudgens has attended the festival annually for the past several years, showing off her boho-meets-edgy style sensibility. Hudgens opted for sandproof boots at last year’s festival too, choosing suede Via Spiga ankle boots for the first day and pointy-toed Frye booties on Day 2.

