Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Slinky Bodysuit With Christian Louboutin Pumps

Providing red carpet style inspiration left and right, Tracee Ellis Ross didn’t disappoint last night at W magazine’s Best Performances Party. At the recent soiree, the “Black-ish” frontwoman went full-on glam in a slinky silver bodysuit.

Featuring a plunging neckline and button details, the Balmain number fit the 45-year-old like a glove. She paired the long-sleeved lamé one-piece with black pumps by Christian Louboutin — a shoe designer the actress has worn at many an affair over the years. Ross added minimal jewelry, hoop earrings, and a black clutch as the finishing touches for the look.

The W bash is a pre-Golden Globes event and was held in Los Angeles at the Chateau Marmont. Other attendees included Kate Beckinsale, who stepped out in a sheer Elie Saab minidress, and Emilia Clarke, who also opted for Christian Louboutin heels.

Golden Globe nominee Mary J. Blige was also among party-goers who opted for Christian Louboutin heels and a sheer dress. Like Ross, she chose Balmain for her attire, which featured an all-black ruffled maxi silhouette with a leather jacket.

Among all the designer looks, it’s evident that Ross was a shining star in her shimmering bodysuit. The world may see her joining the brigade of actresses wearing all-black at Sunday’s Golden Globes, however, as many will wear the color as a stand against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Until then, see what other stars wore to last night’s party by clicking through the gallery for more images.

