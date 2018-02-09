Hailey Baldwin Shows Leggy Look in Pink Pumps at Star-Studded Tom Ford NYFW Show

View Slideshow Hailey Baldwin Rex Shutterstock

Bone-chilling temperatures in the Big Apple (around 20 degrees Fahrenheit) didn’t stop Hailey Baldwin from making a hot fashion statement today at New York Fashion Week.

The Footwear News Achievement Awards Style Influencer sizzled at Tom Ford’s fall 2018 show in blush short shorts with fuchsia pumps that had white pointy tips and fringe detail. Broad shoulders on a champagne-colored blazer and a metallic blouse completed the look.

Hailey Baldwin Rex Shutterstock

A star-studded roster joined the model on the front row, where she sat alongside Julianne Moore and Elizabeth Banks — both actresses clad in head-to-toe black. Moore embraced a relaxed look that included a blazer, trousers and cross strap lace-up peep-toe sandals; Banks was a bombshell in a one-shoulder LBD that had sexy zipper detail that complemented her mesh pumps that had crystal embellishments.

Elizabeth Banks Rex Shutterstock

Pop star Zayn Malik and supermodel Doutzen Kroes flanked stunner Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who showed off her figure in a blush bandage dress and ballet-inspired pumps. Kroes had on a floor-length black gown with mesh detail around the shoulder and bust, and the treatment continued on her footwear — mesh uppers with pink crystal-covered tips.

Some cute couples included Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz, who teamed a bold blue cocktail dress with white heels; and Diddy’s son Christian Combs, dressed in a colorful blazer, arrived with his mother Kim Porter. Other guests included La La Anthony, Caroline Vreeland, Gina Gershon, Rachel Zoe, Anna Wintour and Sistine Rose Stallone.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Zayn Malik. Rex Shutterstock

See more celebrities on the front row at Tom Ford’s fall 2018 NYFW show.



Want More?

Tom Ford’s Bringing Back ’80s-Style Fishnets and Leggings

Tom Ford Closes Fall 2018 Runway Show With Models in Statement Undies and Woolen Socks