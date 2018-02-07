Ciara & Halsey Wear This Spring Trend in the Front Row at the Tom Ford Men’s Show

Ciara (L) and Halsey in the front row at Tom Ford. Rex Shutterstock

Stars are gathering in the front row to view Tom Ford’s latest men’s collection at New York Fashion Week, and already a certain shoe style is trending. Both Ciara and Halsey were spotted posing in cap-toe pumps with monochromatic ensembles. Scroll through to check out their looks and more from the Tom Ford show.

The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” singer paired a plunging nude bodysuit with matching neutral-toned leather pants and pink satin fringe-embellished white cap-toe pumps from Tom Ford’s spring ’18 collection.

Halsey in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old “1,2 Step” artist styled the same shoes featuring white-tipped heels in a denim variation with a Canadian tuxedo.

Both songstresses’ paired the style — which was also shown on the runway in metallic silver, gold and black, among other colors — with cuffed pants to highlight the bold pointed stiletto pump from the iconic American designer.

Ciara in denim. Rex Shutterstock

As for men in the front row, Patrick Schwarzenegger showed off a chic blue velvet blazer with black trousers and black patent leather shoes.

Patrick Schwarzenegger wearing a velvet jacket. Rex Shutterstock

Luka Sabbat — who was spotted shopping with Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in New York last week — wore a statement red and nude suede jacket with jeans and snakeskin boots.

Luka Sabbat in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

