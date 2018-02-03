Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Are Still the NFL’s It Style Couple

Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to the NFL, there’s no power couple better recognized than Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

Although the New England Patriots quarterback and his supermodel wife are up against some serious competition this year — with wide receiver Danny Amendola and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo perhaps coming a close second — the two remain the only couple to win five Super Bowls together. (If there were a Hall of Fame for Super Bowl relationships, they’d be the undisputed champions.)

This weekend, Mr. and Mrs. Brady will once again make their appearance as the four-time Super Bowl MVP leads his team against the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. As we’ve come to expect from the couple, winning on the field happens just as frequently as off the field.

From stepping out for date night and gracing the red carpet to cheering from the sidelines (in Gisele’s case, at least), the Pats star and his Brazilian beauty provide serious game-day style inspiration that gets us — and our SOs — ready for the big game.

Geared in knit beanies and matching jacket-shirt-jeans combos, Tom and Gisele are living proof that the couples who dress together stay together.

However, when she’s off to the stands (here, with children Vivian Lake and Benjamin), Gisele opts for something more traditional: good, ol’ fashioned team merch.

With her status of nearly fifteen consecutive years as the world’s highest paid model and his ambassadorship to major brands like UGG and Tag Heuer, it’s no surprise Gisele and Tom continue to hold the top spot as the NFL’s It couple. Rest assured we’ll be keeping tabs on these two at the Super Bowl.

