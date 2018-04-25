J-Lo Looks White-Hot Performing in a Leggy Dress and Sparkling Louboutins at the Time 100 Gala

When she hit the red carpet yesterday with A-Rod in a stunning ensemble, Jennifer Lopez’s Time 100 Gala wardrobe only got better later in the evening.

The 48-year-old pop superstar took the stage to perform a medley of songs during the ceremony at the Lincoln Center in New York City wearing a white-hot gown. The dress featured two dangerously high slits, a plunging neckline and cut-outs at the waist.

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Courtesy

Underneath, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker appeared to be wearing a bedazzled bodysuit, which matched her her dress’ crystalized belt as well as her sparkling heels.

J-Lo showed off a pair of sold-out Christian Louboutin Lady Claude peep-toe pumps encrusted with iridescent Swarovski crystals. The eye-catching style, which retails for $2,222.50, also features a 4.5-inch heel, golden leather and a partially concealed platform.

Lopez’s particular shoes incorporated a transparent strap to keep her foot held in place while performing her hits “If You Had My Love” and “Let’s Get Loud” as well as Drake’s popular song “Teenage Fever.”

During her performance, known J-Lo superfan, “SNL ” star Leslie Jones — who attended the event with designer Christian Siriano — was captured enthusiastically cheering from the front row.

The comedic actress was among many of the guests, including John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, and Under Armour athlete Lindsey Vonn, who mingled at Time 100’s Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker bar. Sterling K. Brown and Olympic skater Adam Rippon, joined honorees for a toast.

For more from the Time 100 gala, check out the gallery.

