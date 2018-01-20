Tiffany Trump’s Platform Sandals Perfectly Complete Her Shiny Vegas Look

Tiffany Trump Tiffany Trump/Instagram

After a several-weeks-long winter vacation, Tiffany Trump began her second semester at Georgetown Law on Tuesday. But before schoolwork picked up, Trump partied with friends in Las Vegas, donning a flirty minidress and platform sandals for the occasion.

Trump selected a fitted Balmain minidress with a sequined zebra-stripe design — perfect for a night out in Vegas. The 24-year-old completed her look with sky-high sandals, highlighting her toned, tan legs. The stiletto sandals complemented the party-ready ensemble and, with gold straps, added another element of fun to Trump’s look.

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter was in Las Vegas to celebrate her best friend Andrew Warren’s birthday, and the pals sported coordinated black and gold looks as they posed for a photo at the Cosmopolitan.

Before returning to school, the heiress spent a relaxing vacation with family and friends, kicking off holiday festivities with a low-key Christmas celebration at her mother’s New York home. Then Trump jetted out to Palm Beach, Fla., where she rang in the new year with her father’s side of the family at his Mar-a-Lago estate. For New Year’s Eve, Trump opted for another leggy look, sporting a sultry pink bandage dress with nude sandals.

Trump spent much of her father’s presidential campaign on the sidelines as she finished up her final year of undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania — but now she’s attending school in Washington, D.C., where the rest of her famous family resides.

