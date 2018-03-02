Tiffany Haddish Has a Major Oscar Dress Problem, Tweets She Will Sign an NDA for Beyoncé

Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett at the Gersh Pre-Oscar Party last night. Rex Shutterstock

“I’m still working on this Sunday Oscar dress problem,” Tiffany Haddish told People on Thursday at the Cadillac Celebrates Oscar Week event in Los Angeles.

Wearing a metallic teal blue and green pleated gown from Romanian-born designer Maria Lucia Hohan on the red carpet last night, the “Girls Trip” star revealed she still doesn’t know what she’ll be wearing to present at this Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

“It’s going to be something, I know that much,” she shared.

Tiffany Haddish at the Gersh Pre-Oscar Party. Rex Shutterstock

At the third annual soiree, held at the Chateau Marmont, Haddish was feted by Angela Bassett and Aisha Tyler. Guests included nominees Allison Janney, Martin McDonagh, Bryan Fogel, Benj Pasek and Katja Benrath. “I, Tonya” star Janney shared that she’s wearing a “dramatic” outfit at the Oscars ceremony, of which Cadillac has sponsored for five years.

The 38-year-old comedian and actress — who completed her shimmering look with shiny green satin Jimmy Choo Minny sandals and a Celeste clutch from the same brand — revealed in her “Saturday Night Live” monologue last year that the $4,000 Alexander McQueen dress she had on was the same one that she wore to the “Girls Trip” premiere.

“My whole team, they told me, ‘Tiffany, you cannot wear that dress on ‘SNL.’ It’s taboo to wear it twice,” Haddish told the crowd. “And I said, ‘I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress. This cost way more than my mortgage.”

The “Girls Trip” star shows off her green metallic sandals. Rex Shutterstock

The morning after Haddish spent the night mingling with “Black Panther” star Angela Bassett, the author of “The Last Black Unicorn” took to Twitter to comment on rumors that Beyoncé’s verse on DJ Khaled’s new single “Top Off” is in reference to her.

Bey raps, “If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a nondisclosure,” just weeks after Haddish told TV One’s “Uncensored” about watching the iconic singer get defensive when an unnamed actress touched Jay-Z’s chest.

“I Love Beyonce part! Everything she said rang so real to me. Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé,” she tweeted this morning.

Tiffany Haddish and Angela Bassett. Rex Shutterstock

Come back to find out what Haddish and all your favorite celebs are wearing at the Academy Awards this Sunday.

Want more?

How Tiffany Haddish Is Becoming Both a Comedic and a Fashion Icon

Tiffany Haddish Steals the Show in a Leggy Look at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

12 Times ‘Girls Trip’ Star Tiffany Haddish Stepped Out in Flashy Style