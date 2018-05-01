Tiffany Haddish Fuses Rugged Glamour in Hilarious MTV Movie & TV Awards Promo Video

Tiffany Haddish has two words for her upcoming gig as the host of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: “she ready.” The only question remaining is, “you ready?”

Haddish poses this to viewers in a gold sequined bodysuit at the end of a teaser video promoting the event, which debuted today. The “Girls Trip” actress, who is en route to becoming both a comedic and fashion star, stays true to form with her look — ever-marching to the beat of her own drum.

If her plunging one-piece wasn’t risqué enough, pairing the daring number with a fresh pair of work boots was a nifty back-up plan.

Hades wears boots with her sequined bodysuit. CREDIT: Instagram @mtv

As she rolls out a red carpet, her Timberland-style boots peek under her flared legs while the 38-year-old touches on the tribulations she endured throughout her career. In the full video on MTV’s website, Haddish briefly recounts having slept in cars and performing at bar mitzvahs before she catapulted to fame, making her the quintessential choice for the job.

“If you wanna make it in this business, you gotta pay your dues,” she said.

“You don’t want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring-ass awards show. You want the boss who paved her own way,” explained the actress.

Based on her growing repertoire, her claims are well-backed.

An industry vet with more than 10 years of experience, Haddish has been unmistakable as an industry force thanks to her “Girls Trip” breakout role. In fact, she already made history when she became the first black female stand-up comedian to host “Saturday Night Live” last November. Also last year, she debuted her comedy special, “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood” on Showtime. Currently, the comedian can be seen in the TBS sitcom, “The Last OG,” alongside Tracy Morgan and Dante Hoagland.

It can be sure that she’ll provide a gaggle of new laughs when she takes on the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18.

