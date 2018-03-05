Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph Ditch Their Stilettos On the Oscars Stage

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph at the 2018 Oscars. Rex Shutterstock

When Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph took to the stage at the 90th Academy Awards, all eyes were on their feet.

That’s because the comedienne duo ditched their stilettos in favor of more comfortable footwear to present the award for Best Documentary and Live-Action Shorts. With their shoes in hand, the two jokingly complained about the burden of wearing heels.

“We are so happy to be here, but our feet hurt,” said Haddish as she flaunted her Ugg slippers, pairing them with the $4,000 form-fitting white Alexander McQueen dress she bought herself and previously wore at the Girls’ Trip premiere as well as her Saturday Night Live monologue back in November.

“I had to take my shoes off,” Rudolph added. After Haddish informed the audience she had been wearing her heels since 11 o’clock the morning of the Oscars, Rudolph retorted that she had been in hers since the Critics’ Choice Awards. “My pinky toe fell off!” she quipped, much to the audience’s laughter.

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph carry their stilettos onstage. Rex Shutterstock

The pair also kept the crowd entertained as they addressed the #OscarsSoWhite movement that first emerged in 2015.

“We are so happy to be here, but a little nervous, too, because a few years ago people were saying that Oscars were so white. And since then some real progress has been made,” Rudolph said, to which Haddish replied: “But we came out together. We know some of you were thinking, ‘Are the Oscars too black now?'”

Rudolph hilariously responded: “But we just want to say don’t worry, there are so many more white people to come tonight.”

We couldn’t get enough of these two.

