How Tiffany Haddish Is Becoming Both a Comedic and a Fashion Icon

After her breakthrough role in the hit movie “Girls Trip,” Tiffany Haddish has become a household name.

She made history as the first black female standup comic to host “Saturday Night Live.” For the show, Haddish selected Stuart Weitzman sandals and proudly repeated a $4,000 Alexander McQueen gown — the dress she wore on the red carpet for her “Girls Trip” premiere.

“I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it,” she said during her opening monologue on SNL. “Like this dress. I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress cost way more than my mortgage. I’m [going to] wear this dress multiple times! Real talk.”

While that type of move is typically considered taboo in the fashion world, it’s exactly what makes the 38-year-old comedian unique and relateable.

“We want to enter the fashion game strong,” said her stylist, Bryon Javar, who has worked with the actress since September. “We are starting to take risks and go in a different direction that comics don’t normally go in.”

Perfectly fitted Styland pantsuits have become a signature, while Javar lists brands Loriblu and Le Silla as “comfortable” and “sexy” go-to shoes. Red-carpet mainstays are also fair game for footwear; Haddish recently sported Jimmy Choo heels to host the Oscar nomination announcements.

With her event circuit ramping up, so will her vault of memorable looks. “She wants to be a comic icon but also a fashion icon,” said Javar.

