Taylor Swift Kicks Off Reputation Tour With Sequins, Snakeskin & Custom Louboutin Boots

Taylor Swift is back on the road. The singer’s Reputation Stadium Tour officially kicked off on Tuesday and she brought on the theatrics.

Part of the excitement had to do with Swift’s dramatic stage sets that focused on snakes, snakes and more snakes. Cobras were seen scattered throughout the show — Swift floats through the sky in a gigantic snake exoskeleton stage, and the theme was also displayed through the tour costumes.

Taylor Swift during the Reputation Stadium Tour opener at the University of Phoenix Stadium. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Swift’s dancers, for example, were seen dressed in reptile-skin inspired ensembles.

And for her stage style, with help from stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer, Swift went custom. She paired multiple custom-made Christian Louboutin thigh-high boots with Jessica Jones’ one-of-a-kind one-piece outfits, which were filled with sequins.

One Louboutin boot featured a chunky heel lace-up, detailed with shiny scales. The other thigh-high was detailed in gold.

Taylor Swift wears Christian Louboutin boots onstage. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For the opening show at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where she broke the attendance record, Swift didn’t disappoint. FN’s sister publication Rollingstone called it her “finest tour yet,” while fans literally couldn’t keep their chill.

One fan tweeted, “The reputation tour is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before… That was the best night of my life.”

THE REPUTATION TOUR IS UNLIKE ANYTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE. IT IS AN UNREAL EXPERIENCE AND ITS FULL OF SURPRISES. IF YOU ARE LUCKY ENOUGH TO GO ENJOY EVERY MINUTE OF IT. THAT WAS THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE. #repTourGlendale @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/r8wgnxr05x — carlie (@_carlie_13) May 9, 2018

Next up, Swift’s Reputation Tour, including special guests Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, heads to California where she will perform at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

