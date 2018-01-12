Taylor Swift Made the No-Pants Trend Work in ‘End Game’ Music Video

Taylor Swift has debuted the official music video for “End Game,” featuring Ed Sheeran and Future. And in between partying in Toyko, London and Miami, Swift made sure to experiment with her fashion throughout the video.
Wearing an oversized sequin frock, the singer opted for the no-pants look, making her Christian Louboutin boots a standout in one scene.
Looking closer, the Louboutin shoes aren’t your basic red-soled bootie. Instead, the shoes are detailed with an exaggerated lug sole platform, a strong block heel and are made with quilted black leather. Dubbed the Crampon, the boots are inspired by winter mountain sports and retail for nearly $2,000.
Next up, Swift opted for yet another platform bootie. This time in peep-toe form by Giuseppe Zanotti, the shoes offer an embellished look with square crystals adorned on the block heel.
And in another no-pants look, thanks to an oversized hoodie, Swift goes full on “Dance Dance Revolution” in pair of Giuseppe Zanotti gold sequin thigh-high boots.
These over-the-knee boots may be the perfect music video shoe. Over-the-top, extreme, flashy — everything you need in a pop video shoot. The Giuseppe Zanotti shoes are currently sold out across retailers.
Get a glimpse at the rest of Swift standout video style in the “End Game” music video below.
