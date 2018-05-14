Taylor Hill’s Comfy-Chic Airport Style: Striped Jumpsuit and Superga Sneakers

Ever the cool girl, Taylor Hill has mastered everything from the Victoria’s Secret runways to fashion on the streets.

Now the supermodel is out to prove that her sartorial prowess extends to the airport.

Showing us the right way to do comfy-chic style, Hill arrived in Tokyo’s Narita International Airport in an easy-breezy ensemble, starting with a navy-striped linen-blend jumpsuit by Madewell that featured a detachable waist tie and wide leg. She slipped on a pair of Superga’s casual black canvas sneakers along with minimalist metallic necklaces, rings and a bracelet to complete the look.

Taylor Hill at the Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 22-year-old was warmly welcomed by her many fans, among them airline staff members, an individual dressed in a “Despicable Me” minion costume and a greeter from Japan’s Universal Studios. In an Instagram post, the model revealed that the event marked her first visit to the East Asian country.

“I am on my way to Japan!” Hill wrote upon sharing a fresh-faced selfie from her flight. “Somewhere I have wanted to go since I was 15, so I am looking forward to finally getting there.”

Taylor Hill is greeted by fans at the Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

