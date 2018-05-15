Taraji P. Henson Debuts Giant Diamond Engagement Ring in the Best Way

The red carpet is the place for making a big announcement in style, and Taraji P. Henson used the occasion today to celebrate her engagement to NFL star Kelvin Hayden.

The Oscar-nominated actress had on Altuzarra’s Kat dress with a walnut brown croc belt and Christian Louboutin heels in New York at the Fox Network Upfront presentation. The sandals featured a python and black leather upper with looped straps and metallic embellishments. Though the shoes were eye-catching, of course, it was her diamond engagement ring that got most of the attention.

Taraji P. Henson wears an Altuzarra dress with Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Taraji P. Henson CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Henson shared with her Instagram fans that her fiancé surprised her with the sparkler on Sunday.

“I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! 😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!” she captioned a photo.

Henson is promoting her Fox drama “Empire,” which has been renewed for a fifth season. Hayden won Super Bowl XLI when he played for the Indianapolis Colts. He wrapped his NFL career in 2014 on the Chicago Bears roster.

Taraji P. Henson CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock



