SZA, Katy Perry and More Stars Stomped Out in Fierce Boots at the Met Gala

Strappy sandals and classic pumps might be the red carpet standard, but stars proved that boots work just as well at the 2018 Met Gala in New York tonight.

SZA made a splash in a baby pink Versace look, sporting thigh-high beaded boots that perfectly matched her voluminous ballgown. The star completed her angelic outfit with a halo-inspired headdress.

Sza wearing Versace. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Katy Perry also turned heads in a Versace ensemble — wearing dramatic wings for a look as angelic as SZA’s. For footwear, the pop star sported thigh-high golden boots that matched her shiny minidress.

Katy Perry wears a Versace look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Mary J. Blige, another Versace-clad star, also looked stylish in thigh-high boots. The singer wore a baby blue gown with gold embellishment that perfectly matched her boots.

Mary J. Blige sports Versace. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Versace designer Donatella Versace — who co-chaired this year’s Met Gala along with Vogue editor Anna Wintour, singer Rihanna and lawyer Amal Clooney — wore thigh-high boots similar to the ones sported by her guests. Versace matched her blue and gold patterned boots to her formfitting dress for a coordinated look.

Donatella Versace at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

While most of the stars who dressed in boots were clad in Versace, Shailene Woodley — who wore a silver Ralph Lauren minidress — also opted for thigh-highs. The “Divergent” actress wore shiny black boots with her dress for a futuristic look.

Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

