SXSW Celeb Style: Olivia Wilde, Emily Blunt & More Stars Bring their Sartorial A-Game to Texas

A flurry of famous faces were spotted at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas, this weekend, from Elle Fanning to Emily Blunt and more.

Olivia Wilde walked the red carpet at the premiere for “A Vigilante” wearing a striking blue Carolina Herrera dress featuring a collar and a chunky belt with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and pink embellished ankle-strap pumps courtesy of Chloe Gosselin

Olivia Wilde wearing Chloe Gosselin shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Emily Blunt and husband JohnKrasinski coupled up at the premiere of their new upcoming horror film,”A Quiet Place.” Blunt showed off some skin in a pale blue ruffled cut-out dress by Prabal Gurung paired with golden Christian Louboutin sandals.

Meanwhile, the former “The Office” actor, who co-wrote and directed the movie, dressed in a monochromatic ensemble complete with a Ben Sherman sweater, Vince trousers and black shoes from Rag & Bone.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Rex Shutterstock

On the same day, Elle Fanning rocked a pinstripe jumpsuit courtesy of Ganni teamed with white brogues by Freda Salvador at the premiere of her new movie, “Galveston.”

The 19-year-old actress also carried a studded graphic clutch bag, adding an element of fun to her look for the occasion.

Elle Fanning wearing white brogues. Rex Shutterstock

At the Deadline Studio SXSW event yesterday, Lucy Hale paired red Giuseppe Zanotti Charline sandals with a Rixo London Thalia Skirt boasting a quirky “Space Age” print and a thigh-high slit.

A coordinating navy A.LC. Nell cut-out merino wool blend completed the former “Pretty Little Liars” star’s outfit.

Lucy Hale wearing Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Rex Shutterstock

For more stars and their style at the SXSW, check out the gallery.

