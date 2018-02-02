A Look Back at Everyone Who Sang the National Anthem at Past Super Bowls

View Slideshow Beyoncé Rex Shutterstock

It’s almost game day. With Super Bowl Sunday nearing, football fans are prepping for what is expected to be a fierce game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

While this is indeed a day for sports fanatics, it also provides headline-making entertainment for those who don’t care about kickoff, but are more focused on the performances.

But it’s not always about the halftime show. Since its 1967 debut, the United States national anthem has been performed at the Super Bowl for all but one year. And on some occasions, it’s been unforgettable. Take Whitney Houston, for example. Her 1991 performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” goes down in history as one of the best, plus her outfit is iconic. Wearing a white tracksuit and matching white and red Nikes, Houston’s performance has become a pop-culture phenomenon.

Whitney Houston performing in 1991 in a track suit and Nike sneakers. AP Images

Before the late singer made her mark though, another diva stole the Super Bowl spotlight with her style: Diana Ross in 1982. Ross wore a sequin American flag-adorned jacket with glittery red booties.

Diana Ross rocked red glittered booties and a sequin American flag jacket for her performance in 1982. AP Images

In recent years, Beyoncé performed the national anthem in 2004 in her hometown of Houston before taking the stage during halftime in 2013. She kept her elegant ensemble classic, wearing an all-cream outfit with matching heels.

Beyoncé wore a cream ensemble with slingback pointed-toe heels for her 2004 performance. AP Images

Lady Gaga is another performer who really went all out. In 2016, the “Joanne” singer dressed in a sparkling red pantsuit that she styled with custom (and very patriotic) Gucci platform heels detailed in red, white and blue.

Lady Gaga performing during Super Bowl 50 in Gucci platforms. REX/Shutterstock.

This year, Pink is set to perform the national anthem for Super Bowl LII.

To see who else sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at past Super Bowls, click through the gallery below.

