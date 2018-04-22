Suki Waterhouse Brings the Heat in an Edgy See-Through Dress at the Tribeca Film Festival

Suki Waterhouse made a racy statement with her most recent red carpet ensemble.

The actress looked stylish in a knit Dior dress at the screening of “Jonathan” at New York’s SVA Theatre during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. The red, white and black dress featured fringe detailing at the sleeves and hemline, and was belted at the waist. The dress’ loose knit showed off Waterhouse’s trim figure and black lingerie.

Waterhouse completed her chic red carpet ensemble with pointy-toed black kitten heels, choosing a ’90s-inspired style that has experienced a resurgence in popularity in recent seasons.

The 26-year-old stars in “Jonathan” as Elena alongside Ansel Elgort, who plays the titular character and his twin, John.

Elgort also hit the red carpet at the premiere, attending alongside his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan. The “Baby Driver” actor sported a burgundy suit and futuristic-looking white sneakers, completing his look with a forest green neckline.

In the film, Jonathan is a successful architect, while John spends his days sleeping and his nights socializing in secret. When Jonathan discovers that his brother has a girlfriend, Elena, he forces John to end the relationship, taking up a romantic affair of his own with Elena out of both curiosity and jealousy. John then discovers his brother’s new affair, putting the brothers’ relationship at risk.

