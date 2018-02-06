This Is the New School of Style Stars You Need to Know

Timothée Chalamet Rex Shutterstock

While Hollywood’s heavy hitters always seem to steal the style spotlight, keep an eye out for these up-and-comers whose talent certainly sets them apart, along with their interesting takes on fashion.

Timothée Chalamet

The “Call Me by Your Name” actor is already an Oscar nominee at age 22. The breakout star is a fan of Berluti, along with Calvin Klein, Thom Browne and Gucci. He makes a simple suit look exceptionally cool.

Timothée Chalamet at Berluti’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s show. Rex Shutterstock

Rowan Blanchard

The Converse ambassador and “Girl Meets World” star is often seen in unexpected ensembles from Giambattista Valli Couture, Miu Miu and Chanel. Next up, the 16-year-old will appear in “A Wrinkle in Time.” Plus, she recently starred in Rodarte’s fall ’18 portrait series.

Rowan Blanchard at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in 2017. Rex Shutterstock

Natalia Dyer

The “Stranger Things” actress has been spotted at the SAG, Critics’ Choice and Emmy awards in romantic and feminine looks from Vera Wang, Dior and Erdem. She’s a fan of Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Natalia Dyer at the 2018 SAG Awards wearing a Christian Dior Haute Couture dress and Christian Louboutin shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Cole Sprouse

Child actor Cole Sprouse is making waves as one of the stars in The CW’s “Riverdale.” He’s also in Converse’s “Forever Young” campaign and is known for elevating classic looks by adding his own style twists.

Cole Sprouse in head-to-toe black at The Art of Elysium event. Rex Shutterstock

Kiersey Clemons

When the face of Coolway isn’t busy designing her own line of shoes for Musse & Cloud, she can be seen onscreen in TV shows and feature films such as “Angie Tribeca” and “Flatliners.”

Kiersey Clemons wearing Bottega Veneta at the 2017 Hammer Museum Gala. Rex Shutterstock

